UP: Dalit labourer found dead in Amethi; family alleges murder, blocks road in protest

Amethi, Feb 19 (PTI) The body of a 36-year-old dalit labourer was found hanging from a tree here on Wednesday, triggering protests by family members and locals who alleged murder, police said.

Police said Shiv Prakash Kori, from Khargapur village, worked as a cart driver at a brick kiln.

His body was recovered in the morning near Mallupur village in Piparpur area, following which an investigation was launched and the body was sent for a post mortem, officials said.

A forensic team also examined the spot for evidence, they added.

Meanwhile, Kori’s nephew, Suraj, alleged that despite filing a complaint at Piparpur police station earlier in the day but no action was taken by the police.

The administration officials held talks with the family and pacified them. Officials confirmed that the last rites would be performed on Thursday under police supervision.

Inspector-in-Charge of Piparpur police station, Ramraj Kushwaha, said that an investigation is underway based on the complaint received.

"The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report," he said.

Following the return of Shiv Prakash Kori’s body to his village in the evening, his family and locals staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

They placed the body on the Amethi-Durgapur road, disrupting traffic for hours before officials intervened.