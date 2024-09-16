UP: Dalit man found hanging from ceiling in shop

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A Dalit man was found hanging inside his family shop in Koirana area's Katra Bazar here on Monday, police said.

Dinesh Kumar Gautam (22) had gone to sleep in the shop but when he did not come out in the morning his father reached there and saw his body hanging from the ceiling, Additional SP Tejvir Singh said.

The victim's elder brother Rakesh informed the police and the body was later sent for the post-mortem. Police are probing the matter, he said. PTI CORR ABN NB NB