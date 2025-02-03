UP: Dalit security guard beaten to death in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A Dalit security guard was allegedly beaten to death by some unknown people here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dhruv Kumar alias Bechai (60), who was guarding a building under construction. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday. Kumar was beaten using iron rods and sticks. He was left seriously injured and rushed to a district hospital by locals, where he died during treatment, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and police are investigating the case.