UP: Dalit teenage girl found hanging at skilling centre of Christian missionary trust

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan of a skilling centre, run by a Christian missionary trust here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Madhu Bharti, was a resident of Darabkali village in Kushinagar district, they said.

She had been working as an assistant at the 'Karunalaya', the skilling centre run by the Christian missionary trust, in the Hariyawan area of the city for the past year, police said.

The trust has been operating for the last 22 years and provides training in skills such as sewing, embroidery, weaving, and computer education to young girls, Additional SP Tejveer Singh said. The trust is led by Sister Manisha, along with three other sisters who impart these skills.

Madhu was originally employed at a school run by the same trust in Kushinagar and was brought to Bhadohi a year ago to assist with the operations at the Karunalaya, Singh said.

On Sunday midnight, the trust informed the police that Madhu had allegedly hanged herself in her room.

The police rushed to the scene, broke open the door, and found Madhu’s body hanging from the fan.

Singh said that a panel of two doctors conducted the post-mortem examination on Monday, which confirmed death by hanging. The body has since been handed over to her father, Sudama Bharti, and sent to Kushinagar.

No formal complaint has been filed by the family at this point, he said.

The police have seized Madhu's mobile phone and are investigating the call details for a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities are also questioning individuals associated with the Karunalaya trust to gather more information. PTI COR ABN HIG