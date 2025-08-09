UP: Dalit watchman found dead on roadside in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A Dalit watchman (chowkidar) of a police station was found dead on the roadside here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Amarnath Pasi (56), a resident of village Rohsi Pasin ka Purva under Gauriganj police station area, police said.

According to police, the body was found on the roadside under suspicious circumstances near Sakarwan village. Pasi was working as a watchman in Gauriganj police station, and had left for home after work on a motorcycle at around 9.00 pm on Friday.

SHO of Gauriganj police station, Shyam Narayan Pandey, on Saturday, said he may have died after some unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.