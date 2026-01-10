UP: Dalit woman abducted from Meerut village recovered; accused in custody

Meerut (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The 20-year-old Dalit woman, who was abducted from Kapsad village in Sardhana area here, was recovered from Saharanpur district on Saturday, and the accused was arrested, police said.

The woman was traced three days after the incident, in which her elderly mother was allegedly killed while trying to save her.

A joint operation by the Meerut and Saharanpur police rescued the woman safely, an officer said, adding that the accused, identified as Paras, has been taken into custody and both are being brought to Meerut for further questioning.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the recovery was made following a tip-off and manual surveillance. "The abducted woman has been safely recovered and the accused has also been arrested. The law and order situation is completely under control," he said, appealing to people to maintain peace.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused allegedly attacked the woman's elderly mother with a sharp-edged weapon as she tried to intervene, leading to her death, before abducting the daughter. The accused had been absconding since then.

Police said further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during interrogation.