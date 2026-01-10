UP: Dalit youth found hanging from tree in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The body of a Dalit youth was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Saturday, officials said.

Khatauli SHO Dinesh Chandra said the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Nishant from Antwada village in UP's Muzaffarnagar district. "Preliminary indications suggest that the youth may have committed suicide," he added.

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem, which will ascertain the exact cause of death. "Investigation is underway," he said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY