UP: DAV College principal arrested for abetting suicide of student

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) The principal of DAV College, Budhana, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged abetment of the suicide of a 22-year-old student, police said.

The case pertains to the November 9 suicide of Ujjawal Rana, a BA second-year student, in Budhana town of the district, officials said. Pradeep Kumar, who was facing non-bailable warrants, was taken into custody by the police. "The remaining accused will be arrested soon," SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

He added that Sanjiv Singh, a physical training instructor at the college, had already been arrested in the case.

Police have registered a case against principal Pradeep Kumar, college manager Arvind Garg, Sanjiv Singh, and three policemen. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL