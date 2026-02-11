UP: Day after minor girl's suicide, youth ends life in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself, a day after a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Pilibhit district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place under the Sungarhi police station area, and police suspect they are linked to a romantic relationship between the two, they said.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Piprabhagu village, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her home on Tuesday morning.

She was rushed to the district hospital where she died during treatment, police said.

Sungarhi SHO Naresh Tyagi said a preliminary probe indicated that the case was related to an alleged love affair.

Karan (20), a resident of Bagwa village, went missing on Wednesday after learning about the girl’s funeral. His body was later found hanging from a tree with a rope in an orchard near the village, police said.

Karan lived at his maternal grandfather’s house in Piprabhagu village for the past three years, during which he developed a romantic relationship with the girl, police said.

The two deaths are suspected to be linked to a romantic relationship between the two, the SHO said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is underway. PTI COR ABN ABN ARI ARI