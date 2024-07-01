UP: Day after suicide by mother and sister, 18-year-old youth succumbs at hospital

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth, who consumed insecticide along with his mother and sister, succumbed at a hospital, police said here on Monday.

His mother and sister died shortly after consuming insecticide on Sunday morning but the boy was undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh said that Suman Tiwari (42), her daughter Komal (22) and Golu (18) consumed sulphas (insecticide) tablets at their home on Sunday morning. Their family members rushed them to a hospital in Prayagraj district but the mother and the daughter succumbed there, he said.

Singh added that Golu was undergoing treatment at Swarup Rani Hospital in Prayagraj where he died on Monday.

The Additional SP said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case of abetment of suicide has been lodged against Suman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

According to the police, Suman's husband Sunil Tiwari is mentally-challenged. The family has no source of income and they had also taken a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh from several people.

People often used to come to their home to recover the loan, which was being paid by Sunil's elder son Yuvraj but eventually he was not able to repay the money. So, people started pressuring the family, they said.

There was also some property dispute going on in the family due to which an argument broke out between Suman, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

At around 10 am on Sunday, she consumed insecticide and also gave it to her daughter and son Golu, police said.

The bodies have been brought back to their village and the police are looking into the matter, the ASP said.

Later, based on a complaint lodged by Suman's brother Ashok Kumar, a case was registered late Sunday evening against her mother-in-law Maharaji Devi and her sister-in-law Saroj Devi under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, police said.