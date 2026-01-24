UP Day: CM says new jobs initiative will match youth's abilities with opportunities

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the launch of a new youth-focused employment initiative and said it will align youths' abilities with job and business opportunities.

He was speaking at the the state's foundation day celebrations, where he also welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the gathering held at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal here, Adityanath extended greetings to the people of the state and said Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrations were being organised across all 75 districts on the occasion.

The event was attended by BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, among others.

The chief minister referred to a message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country has witnessed a "transformed India over the past 11 years under Modi's leadership" and that Uttar Pradesh had played a key role in that journey.

Adityanath then read out the prime minister's letter from the stage, in which Modi praised Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage, development trajectory, improving infrastructure and public facilities.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations were being organised across the state and that people from the state living elsewhere in the country and abroad were also associating themselves with the event in different ways. Recalling the beginning of the annual celebration, he said the foundation day was first formally observed in 2018, when Ram Naik was the governor of the state and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Shah was serving as the BJP national president and Union home minister.

Adityanath announced the launch of a new youth-focused initiative, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone, to be inaugurated by Shah.

"Under the scheme, around 100 acres would be developed in each district to support skill development, employment and entrepreneurship by aligning youths' abilities with job and business opportunities," he said.

Highlighting the state government's flagship initiatives, the chief minister said, "The 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) programme has helped Uttar Pradesh move towards self-reliance, and the programme would further strengthen the state's economy by giving global recognition to district-specific traditional foods." He said, "The 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative would promote hygienic and nutritious food, including millet-based products and enable geo-tagging, branding, packaging and designing of local cuisines in line with domestic and global demand, opening up export opportunities for traditional dishes from across the state." The chief minister also congratulated five individuals who were honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman for their distinctive contributions, saying their work reflected innovation and dedication aligned with the prime minister's 'Viksit Bharat' mission.