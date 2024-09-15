UP: Dead body of youth killed due to illicit relationship found near Vamanpur village

Budaun (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) The dead body of a youth, who was allegedly killed due to illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, was on Sunday found near Vamanpur village in the Usawan Police Station area of this district, police said.

The body of Nem Singh (26), who was missing for the past one week, was found near the village, they said.

Singh used to live at his cousin Ram Rahees' place and had illicit relationship with his wife, who happens to be his sister-in-law, due to which he was allegedly killed, said Circle officer KK Tiwari.

The accused is absconding and a detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.

The family members have alleged that Singh was given poison and when he died his body was dumped outside the village. PTI CORR ABN AS AS