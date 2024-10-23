UP: Deaf-mute woman raped, child molested in Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped and her infant daughter molested inside their house by a man in neighbouring Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday.

The police have lodged an FIR against the 23-year-old accused, who is absconding since the incident on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh the incident took place in a village under the Bhartiku Police Station area.

"The woman was cooking food in the house and her husband had gone out for some work when accused Raj Narayan entered the home and committed the crime," the SP said, citing the complaint.

"He later molested the infant daughter of the woman. When the husband returned, the woman explained to him through gestures about what happened with her. The husband then approached the police," the officer said.

Singh said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act, adding that police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.PTI COR KIS DV DV