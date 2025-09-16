UP: Debt-ridden man arrested for killing father who wanted to bequeath wealth to other son

Gonda (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Police in Gonda district on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the murder of a man whose body was found three days ago, saying his debt-ridden elder son committed the crime as he was upset that his father refused to financially help him and wanted to bequeath wealth to his younger son.

ASP (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said on September 13, Gangasagar, a resident of Shivgarh village, had gone to the Kuwano forest with his elder son Anokhilal to cut wood.

He died in the forest after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon while Anokhilal was found injured, the ASP said. Based on the interrogation of Anokhilal, a case was registered against unknown persons.

Five teams, which included the Special Operations Group (SOG), were deployed to uncover the incident, the officer said.

Interrogation of the family members and the evidence collected in the matter led police to arrest Anokhilal.

“Police recovered the murder weapon – a 'banka' (sharp-edged tool) – based on Anokhilal’s disclosure,” the ASP said.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he was upset that his father lived with his younger brother and wanted to bequeath his property to him.

Burdened by debt after recently marrying off his daughter, Anokhilal sought financial help from his father, who refused, the officer said.

Rawat added that the accused admitted to luring his father to the forest on the pretext of cutting wood and, after a heated argument over money, slit his throat with the ‘banka’.

"He then injured himself to mislead police and fabricated a story about unknown assailants,” the ASP said. PTI COR KIS ARI