UP: Debt-ridden man ends life in Shahjahanpur, leaves note addressed to CM Adityanath

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree outside his house on Wednesday, leaving behind a suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which he cited rising debt and pending electricity bills as reasons behind taking the extreme step, police said.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident took place at Nahil village, where Karmendra Vikram Singh allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree outside his residence.

A suicide note addressed to the chief minister was found inside the deceased's pocket, which said he had pending electricity bills and other debts, requesting that they be waived and his family members not be harassed, the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had a debt of around Rs 50,000 and electricity dues amounting to about Rs 32,000.

The deceased is survived by his two sons – one working as a teacher at a private school, and the other employed in the private sector, the officer said.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that the incident was extremely unfortunate, and had the administration known about his problems, efforts could have been made to resolve them.

Singh said the suicide note sought the waiver of power bill dues, which have now been deposited by the administration. PTI COR ABN ARI