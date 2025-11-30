UP: Deceased youth's family demands registration of murder case instead of suicide

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Family members of a 25-year-old youth, who allegedly died by suicide, on Saturday staged a protest outside the Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad, demanding registration of a murder case instead of suicide and arrest of the deceased's three friends.

According to police, Vatan Rana, a student of MCA, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Nandgram colony by his uncle on the evening of November 26.

Subsequently, police registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The post-mortem confirmed the suicide, too, according to the police.

ACP Nandgram Upasna Pandey said Vatan's family members are pressurising police to lodge a murder case despite the post-mortem confirming suicide.

However, Vatan's father, Rakesh Rana, asserted that his son was killed and claimed that he had enough proof of the murder.

DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal had earlier told PTI that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, and that police are investigating the case from different angles.

Vatan's father had lodged a complaint against his three friends, alleging that they had killed his son. PTI COR NAV SHS AMJ AMJ