UP: Decomposed body of woman found in suitcase; probe launched

Hapur, Dec 1 (PTI) A decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a closed suitcase abandoned in a sugarcane field in Pilkhuwa area here on Monday, police said.

According to officials, a foul smell was emanating from the suitcase which was found lying in the field near Rama Hospital.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted by local residents and opened the suitcase, discovering the body inside.

The body appears to be in advanced stages of decomposition, with parts of the skeleton exposed, police said.

The remains were taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyanjay Singh said the body appeared to be 10-12 days old.

The matter is being investigated and the police are scanning CCTV footage, he added.