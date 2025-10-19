UP: Deepotsav celebration begins with Ramayana-themed tableau procession in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Hours before lighting of lamps for Deepotsav 2025, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh beat drums and waved a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag, starting a Ramayana-themed tableau procession from the Saket College campus here.

Crowds of devotees lined the streets as 22 tableaux from the Information Department, Ayodhya Development Authority, and Tourism and Culture Department passed along the Rampath, and the atmosphere reverberated with chants of Jai Shri Ram, officials said.

Featuring lifelike characters and modern technology, the tableaux depicted the life and journey of Lord Ram through the seven chapters of the Ramayana -- Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sundarkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda.

Each tableau told a story using music, dance, and dramatic performances, they said.

Extending greetings on behalf of the state government, Singh wished "all citizens and followers of Sanatan Dharma" across the world a joyous Deepotsav.

The Uttar Pradesh government is organising the ninth edition of Deepotsav with "unparalleled grandeur" and devotion, reflecting both divine and cultural excellence, he said.

"Ayodhya continues to break its own records each year and set new benchmarks of celebration. This year, three new records will be established, a record number of lamps will be lit, 1,100 drones will perform synchronised stunts, and over 2,100 scholars will participate together in the Saryu aarti," he added.

Expressing confidence in India's spiritual and cultural leadership, the minister said, "Our nation will lead the world and emerge as a developed country by realising the ideals of Ram Rajya." Officials said the Information Department's tableau showcased the achievements of Adityanath’s government in the state.

According to a statement issued by the government, these displays represented a "perfect blend of development and culture, portraying a modern Uttar Pradesh progressing in harmony with the ideals of Ram Rajya".

As the procession moved through the Rampath, devotees showered flowers, lit diyas, and performed aarti, while groups of artistes filled the air with devotional music and dance.

Folk performances such as Haryana's Phaag, Kerala's Kathakali, Rajasthan's Jhumar, Punjab's Bhangra, Odisha's Sambalpuri, and traditional arts from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh added a vibrant national flavour to the celebration, the statement said.

Former Lok Sabha MP Lallu Singh, Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ramchandra Yadav, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, MLA Chandrabhanu Paswan, and several other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion, it added. PTI NAV ANM PRK