UP: Deepotsav celebrations light up Shringverpur, Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Oct 30 (PTI) Inspired by the grand Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya to commemorate Lord Ram's homecoming, similar celebrations were held at Shringverpur Dham, described in the Ramayana as the capital of the Kingdom of Nishadraj, and in Prayagraj on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday.

As per Ramayana, when Lord Ram began his 14-year exile along with Sita and Lakshman, it was Nishadraj in Shringverpur who helped them cross the Ganga by boat.

Umesh Dwivedi, secretary of the Ramayana Mela Organising Committee, said that Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya celebrated Deepotsav by lighting lamps on the banks of Ganga in Shringverpur and at the Nishadraj Garden.

Maurya then proceeded to the Bharadwaj Muni Ashram in Prayagraj, where he offered lamps to ring in the festival in the presence of a large crowd who gathered to celebrate Deepotsav.

An official from the Prayagraj Mela Authority said that inspired by the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the residents of Prayagraj organised their own celebrations along the Sangam bank and Baluaghat on the Yamuna River, drawing a significant turnout of people.

Scores of people performed Ganga 'aarti' and lit lamps along the banks of Sangam, illuminating the area. Similarly, people at Baluaghat performed Yamuna 'aarti' and lit lamps along the banks of the river.

A fair is held at Baluaghat on the banks of Yamuna throughout the Kartik month in Hindu calendar when a large number of people take dip in the river daily. PTI RAJ KIS ARI