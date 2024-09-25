UP: Deer carcass found in forest dept nursery, killing for 'meat party' suspected

Budaun (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Deer remains were found in a nursery of the forest department here with an officer suspecting that the animal was killed for a "meat-party" and its skin sold to wildlife smugglers.

However, the forest department claims that the deer was found dead after which the officer buried him without a post-mortem, they said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when PFA Vikendra Sharma alleged that a forest sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar killed the deer for a "meat party".

After Sharma's complaint, a police team got the remains of the deer after digging the spot in Nursery Mujaria in Kolhai village and sent it for the postmortem.

Sharma alleged that Kumar sold the deer's skin to wildlife smugglers and the animal's head was missing.

While Sharma was not available for comments, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pradeep Kumar Verma said that the forest sub inspector got information about a dead deer in Behta Gusai in the Bilsi area.

"It was buried without a postmortem. Departmental action will be taken against whosoever will be responsible in the case," the officer said.