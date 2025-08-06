UP: Delhi coal trader's driver flees with over Rs 13 lakh cash, SUV; arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man who fled with Rs 13.65 lakh in cash and an SUV belonging to his employer, a Delhi-based coal trader, officials said on Wednesday.

The stolen cash and the vehicle, Toyota Fortuner, have also been recovered, the police officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the trader, Ayush Jain, was returning to Delhi after collecting payments. On his way, he stopped to have food at a dhaba on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway under the Kotwali police station area. While Jain was eating, his driver Parmeshwar Yadav fled with the cash and the SUV.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said a case was registered under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Jain's complaint.

A search operation was launched immediately and CCTV footage helped police trace the accused, who was arrested near the Sufeda Road underpass in Khatauli.

The stolen money and the SUV were recovered from the accused, the officer said. PTI COR KIS SMV DIV DIV