UP: Deoband cleric calls engraving tattoos 'un-Islamic' practice

Saharanpur (UP), May 17 (PTI) A prominent cleric in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband has termed the practice of engraving tattoos “un-Islamic”, and urged the youth contemplating to get tattoos to reconsider their decision and pray to Allah for guidance.

In a video message on Saturday, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gaura voiced concern over the growing trend of tattooing among Muslim youth.

"The practice of tattooing is against Sharia. It is an alteration of the form created by Allah. Muslim youth should stay away from this practice,” he said.

Claiming that young boys and girls today are increasingly embracing tattoos as part of fashion and culture, Gaura said, "Society does not consider it a transgression or an undesirable practice. Rather, it promotes it as a status symbol.” “Tattooing on the body is considered 'haram' (forbidden) in Islam," he claimed.

The cleric also advised those "who have already engraved tattoos on their body to immediately seek forgiveness from Allah and remove them, if feasible".