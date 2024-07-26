Keshav Prasad Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav, calls him 'pawn' of Congress

Lucknow: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has become a "pawn" of the Congress.

Maurya was reacting to Yadav's remarks in which he had alleged that corruption in the state is being exposed because some people such as Maurya have become pawns and passwords of "Delhi's Wi-Fi".

Yadav apparently meant that Maurya is acting on the directions of party big wigs in Delhi.

"SP Bahadur Akhilesh Yadav, who has become a pawn of the Congress, should focus on saving the SP (Samajwadi Party) from extinction instead of having misconceptions about the BJP, targeting the backward and insulting them," Maurya said in a post on X in Hindi on Friday.

In the same post, Maurya said, "The BJP will repeat 2017 in 2027. The lotus has bloomed and will keep blooming." The 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held during Keshav Prasad Maurya's tenure as BJP state president, in which the party and its allies won 325 out of 403 seats in the state. The SP on other hand was reduced to only 47 seats.

After unveiling the 'Samvidhan-Manstambh' in a ceremony at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav raised the issue of corruption in the state in a press conference and said corruption is being exposed every day now.