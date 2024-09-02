UP Deputy CM Maurya slams SP

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday slammed the Samajwadi Party, saying the party "swings" between two types of caps -- red cap on the head and white mesh one in the pocket of 'pyjama'.

Maurya's remarks come days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said SP's cap is red but the deeds are black and its history is replete with misdeeds.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "The game of caps with the Samajwadi Party is 'nirala' (peculiar). Red cap on the head and white 'jaalidar' (mesh) cap in the pocket of the pyjama. The SP swings between these two caps." On August 29, Adityanath had attacked the SP saying its cap is red but the deeds are black.

Without taking names, the chief minister alleged that when the then President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kanpur, former SP MLA Irfan Solanki from Sisamau conspired to ignite riots.

"The SP members grab properties of the poor and incite riots. On the day the former president (Kovind), a son of this soil, visited Kanpur, the then SP MLA from Sisamau was plotting to ignite riots in Sisamau and Kanpur.

"Now, he is facing the consequences for his actions. The public had given him (Solanki) a five-year mandate, but he is now facing by-election. The SP never misses an opportunity to foment anarchy," Adityanath had said.

Sisamau assembly seat in Kanpur fell vacant due to conviction of Solanki in a case and by-election is due on the seat.

Adityanath had said this while addressing a gathering in Chunniganj in Kanpur.

A day later, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had hit back at Adityanath over his "cap is red but deeds are black" remarks, and said that no colour is good or bad, it is about perspective.

Yadav had delved into the issue of colours and their significance at length in a post on X, and said those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards the red colour.

"If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too," he had said.