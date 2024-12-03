UP Deputy CM Maurya urges BJP workers to get into 'action mode' for 2027 assembly elections

Deoria (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday called upon BJP workers to switch to "action mode" and start preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at the District Panchayat Hall in Deoria, Maurya said, "Workers must begin working from today to ensure a strong BJP victory in 2027." He also reiterated the party's slogan, "100 mein 60 hamara hai, baaki mein bantwara hai (Out of 100 votes, 60 are ours; in the remaining 40, we still have a share)." Highlighting the growth opportunities in the party, Maurya said, "Even a booth-level worker in the BJP can rise to occupy top organisational or government positions." Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Maurya referred to its PDA (pichhde, Dalit, alpsankhyak) slogan, saying, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Party'." He also lauded the recent bypoll results, saying, "The outcome in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed the public's unwavering trust in the BJP. The results have shattered the arrogance of SP leaders as evident from the historic voting in favour of the BJP candidate in Kundarki." Maurya reminisced the blessings of Devaraha Baba and the pivotal role they played in the Ram Mandir movement. Referring to the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said, "We expect over 40 crore devotees to participate this time. Efforts are underway to make the event even more grand and divine." In a subsequent post on social media platform X, Maurya detailed his meeting with party representatives and workers, where he discussed regional development projects and organisational strategies.

He urged everyone to contribute to make the Maha Kumbh a success and pledged to keep Prayagraj clean during the event.

Maurya also chaired a review meeting with senior district administrative officials to assess development projects, public welfare schemes, and law enforcement in Deoria. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK