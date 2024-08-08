UP deputy CM orders probe into assault on man at Gonda hospital

Gonda (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault on a man by the staff, including doctors, of a hospital here.

Pathak, who also holds the medical and health portfolio, said a three-member panel has been formed to probe the incident that took place on Monday at the Autonomous State Medical College, Gonda. The panel will submit its report within a week, he said.

Sartaj Ahmed, a resident of Gonda, reached the emergency room of the medical college after a sudden increase in his blood pressure. Two people accompanied him to the hospital.

There was a delay in checking Ahmed's blood pressure as the doctor and the nursing staff were busy with other patients, a hospital official said.

This angered the duo accompanying Ahmed, and an argument ensued between them and the hospital staff, including Dr. M K Gupta, who was on duty in the emergency room, he said.

It led to a scuffle between the two sides, during which one of the people accompanying Ahmed was pushed to the ground and beaten with kicks and punches. He was later thrown out of the room, the official said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

"Taking cognisance of the video, the principal of the medical college in Gonda has been directed to constitute a three-member inquiry committee and submit a report within a week," Pathak posted on X in Hindi.

"Based on the inquiry report, strict action will be taken against the guilty employees. Necessary guidelines have also been issued to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," he added.

Dr. Gupta claimed that the man who was beaten up had assaulted him first, after which the matter escalated and hospital staff intervened. He said the man was taken out of the emergency room to ensure that other patients were treated.

The local police station in charge Inspector Manoj Pathak said after receiving the information, police reached the spot at night, but no one filed a written complaint.

Medical college principal Dr. Dhananjay Srikant Kotasthane said, on the instructions of the deputy CM, a three-member team has been formed to investigate the matter. PTI COR KIS RHL