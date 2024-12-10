UP Deputy CM Pathak directs health officials to prepare for any situation during Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday directed the health department to prepare for any situation during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, issued several directions to department officials during a review meeting.

"It is our joint responsibility to provide high-level health services at the Maha Kumbh. This time around, 45 crore people are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh. We have to keep our preparations in order and be ready to deal with any unpleasant situation," he said.

Around 6,000 beds have been arranged at the government and the private level in Prayagraj, he added.

Advertisment

Hospital managers are also being deployed for the first time at the Maha Kumbh.

Apart from treatment in hospitals, medical care will be provided through "tele ICUs", the minister said.

He added that 125 ambulances and seven river ambulances had been deployed at the mela site and these would be monitored online 24 throughout the day.

Advertisment

Pathak said doctors would also be deployed 24x7 in the hospitals.

The deputy chief minister said a disaster control mechanism had been established and mock drills would be conducted from December 15.

For the first time, a team of doctors received Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at the atomic power station in Narora.

Advertisment

Para medical staff are also being trained.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri. PTI ABN ABN SZM SZM