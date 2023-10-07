UP Deputy CM Pathak meets family members of Deoria clash victims

Gorakhpur/Sultanpur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday met the families of six people killed in a clash over a land dispute in Deoria district earlier this week and assured strict action against the culprits.

Advertisment

Six people, including five members of a family, were killed in the clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Rudrapur area of Deoria district on Monday.

Pathak first visited the trauma centre of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and enquired about the condition of Anmol Dubey, who was injured in the violence.

Pathak was told that Anmol Dubey's condition is improving and his treatment is continuing under the supervision of experienced doctors. The deputy chief minister directed the doctors to ensure proper treatment and stressed that there should be no compromise.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Pathak said, "Strict action will be taken for the violence in Deoria. Timely high-level investigation is underway. This is also being monitored by me. Any kind of delay or negligence will not be tolerated." In the same post, he said, "The son of late (Satya Prakash) Dubey ji, who was injured in this tragic incident, is undergoing intensive medical treatment and his health continues to improve. Doctors are also continuously monitoring his condition." Pathak also announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court.

"The government stands on the principle that justice should be given to all and injustice not be done to anyone," he said in the post.

He also held a review meeting with health department officials in Gorakhpur and instructed the doctors that there should be no negligence in the treatment of the injured.

Advertisment

Pathak then went to Deoria to meet the family members of those killed in the violence. He assured all possible assistance to the families and said "the government will take strict action against the culprits. No matter who the guilty party is, they will not be spared".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the suspension of 15 police and revenue department personnel, including a subdivisional magistrate and a circle officer of police, for alleged negligence.

According to a press statement, a probe report on the incident in Fatehpur village in Rudrapur tehsil revealed significant negligence and lack of diligence in performing duties on the part of the employees and officers.

Advertisment

The statement said, "...several complaints under IGRS (Integrated Grievances Redressal System) regarding the illegal occupation of 'gram samaj' land by the late Satya Prakash Dubey were sent online to the police and the revenue department and the same were not resolved by taking serious cognisance of it by the officials concerned of both the departments." Former panchayat member Prem Yadav (50) was attacked with sharp weapons and killed by Satya Prakash Dubey and his family members when he went to his house, the police said.

In retaliation, Yadav's supporters killed Satya Prakash Dubey and four members of his family. Besides Satya Prakash Dubey, his wife Kiran (52), daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10), and son Gandhi (15) were killed.

Pathak also met the family members of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was murdered in Sultanpur a fortnight ago. He assured them that the accused will not be spared.

Tiwari (53) was allegedly beaten to death following a property dispute on September 23. PTI COR CDN SZM