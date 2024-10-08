UP Deputy CM Pathak orders opening of separate medicine counters for journalists at govt hospitals

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday ordered the opening of separate medicine counters for journalists at all government hospitals.

Pathak, who holds the portfolio of the Health Department, issued the order in this regard to the principal secretary, an official statement here said.

Pathak issued the order after a delegation of Uttar Pradesh's accredited correspondents committee led by its president Hemant Tiwari met him and apprised him that earlier there was an arrangement of separate counters for journalists in government hospitals but it was discontinued.

"Due to long queues in general counters at government hospitals it became difficult to procure medicines from there," Tiwari said.