UP deputy CM visits RailOne plant in Germany, explores rail tech collaboration

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the advanced manufacturing facility of RailOne GmbH in Nuremberg, Germany, as part of a state delegation, according to a government statement issued here on Wednesday night.

Maurya was accompanied by the state's IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Sharma and senior officials during the visit to the plant.

The delegation inspected advanced technological processes involved in the production of rail tracks and concrete sleepers.

The statement said the ministers interacted with experts at the facility to understand global best practices in rail infrastructure development and quality standards.

During discussions with RailOne officials, the delegation explored possibilities of technical collaboration and investment opportunities. The talks focused on latest materials used in railway track construction, improving production efficiency and enhancing the durability of rail infrastructure.

The statement said Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is strengthening its presence on the global stage and seeking international partnerships in technology and infrastructure development.

The delegation also met company representatives, including Nishant Mittal, and obtained detailed technical information about manufacturing processes.

Separately, the delegation visited the historic Nuremberg Castle. They toured the medieval castle complex, appreciated its architecture and reviewed its conservation and visitor management systems, the statement said.