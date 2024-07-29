UP: Devotees perform 'Jalabhishek' in Shiva temples on second Monday of Shravan

Varanasi/Ayodhya/Prayagraj, Jul 29 (PTI) A large number of devotees performed 'Jalabhishek' -- a ritual where they offer water to the deity -- in Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh on the second Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Devotees offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, Siddhanath temple in Ayodhya and Shiva temple in Prayagraj.

"Shravan is a very sacred month during which devotees come and perform 'Jalabhishek' etc," Nishant Mishra, a devotee said in Varanasi.

People gathered in large numbers at the Siddhapeeth Nageshwar Nath temple in the holy city of Ayodhya, starting in the early hours of the day, to offer water to Lord Shiva.

They appreciated the arrangements made by the administration to manage the crowd.

"There is a huge crowd but the management is really good. It looked as if it would be difficult to offer prayers, but they made very good arrangements to manage the crowd," said a devotee.

In Prayagraj, devotees were seen offering water to Lord Shiva in temples throughout the city.

Barricades were installed, and police forces deployed at the Mankameshwar Mahadev temple to ensure security.

"People come from far away to visit Shri Mankameshwar Mandir. Today is the second Monday of Shravan, so there is a long queue. Everyone's wishes get fulfilled here, especially of those who come with a true heart. Bholenath is present here," Anju Jaiswal, a devotee said.

The Dudheshwar temple in Ghaziabad also witnessed a large influx of devotees to offer prayers and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

The holy month of Shravan commenced on July 22, with Shravan Shivratri expected to be celebrated on August 2.