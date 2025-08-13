UP DGP calls for heightened security for I-Day, Janmashtami celebrations

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajiv Krishna on Wednesday issued detailed instructions to maintain high vigilance and ensure effective law and order arrangements across the state in view of Independence Day celebrations on August 15 and the Janmashtami festival the next day.

According to an official statement, the DGP has directed district and commissionerate police chiefs to list all the major programmes -- including flag marches, Tiranga rallies, and cultural events -- and make comprehensive security and traffic arrangements accordingly.

Anti-sabotage checks have been mandated at all venues, along with roof-top deployment, strict access control at entry and exit points, and planned traffic diversions.

The DGP asked to intensify security at railway and Metro stations, bus terminals, airports, cinema halls, shopping malls, hotels, guest houses, religious sites and other crowded locations.

Continuous checking at state and district borders, functional CCTV surveillance and strict briefing of check-post staff have been emphasised.

The DGP also instructed close monitoring of microlight aircraft, drones, paragliders and other unmanned aerial objects, prohibiting all unauthorised flights.

Local intelligence units and social media cells have been activated to track activities of banned or extremist organisations, with directives for immediate preventive action wherever required.

The district police forces have been told to verify tenants in the residential colonies, curb illegal arms and explosives trafficking, and ensure coordination with the civil magistrates, municipal bodies and utility departments for smooth conduct of Janmashtami events.

Organisers of temple festivals, processions and fairs are to be engaged in advance meetings to resolve logistical issues, the directive said.

All sensitive and communally vulnerable areas will have enhanced police deployment, flag marches and foot patrolling under the supervision of gazetted officers, the statement said.

Videography and drone surveillance of processions have been made mandatory, along with the use of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs wherever necessary.

The instructions also include ensuring women's safety through plainclothes deployment, keeping riot-control equipment ready, and maintaining police/PAC reserves at the district headquarters.

Round-the-clock monitoring of social media platforms has also been ordered to counter misinformation or inflammatory content. PTI ABN ARI