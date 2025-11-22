UP DGP inaugurates upgraded sports complex at 35th PAC battalion

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Saturday inaugurated an upgraded sports complex at the 35th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) here.

In a post on his official X account, Krishna said he felt proud to inaugurate the upgraded Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Sports Complex at the 35th PAC battalion and to visit the PAC museum on the premises.

"The documents, memories and heritage associated with valour, discipline and sacrifice serve as a living classroom for the new generation," he said in the post.

Modern capacity-building rests on the struggles and sacrifices of the past, he added.