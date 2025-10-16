UP DGP orders heightened security, crowd control for festive season celebrations

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Thursday issued detailed directions to senior police officers across the state to ensure robust law and order and public safety during the upcoming festive season.

In a circular addressed to Zonal Additional Directors General of Police (ADGs), Police Commissioners and other senior officials, the DGP called for heightened security arrangements, effective crowd management and strict monitoring of explosive materials and firecracker sales.

He directed that comprehensive security arrangements be made in crowded markets, especially jewellery hubs during Dhanteras and Diwali, with adequate deployment of uniformed and plainclothes personnel.

Anti-Romeo squads have also been asked to remain active, while senior officers and PAC personnel will carry out intensive foot patrolling.

Krishna instructed officers to identify previous “hotspots” based on past incidents and ensure effective patrolling, picket duties and prompt response by 112 vehicles. Even minor disputes should be handled swiftly and sensitively to prevent escalation, he said.

All station house officers (SHOs) have been told to review local “festival registers,” hold meetings with peace committees, traders’ associations and religious leaders, and not permit any new traditions without prior approval.

Lists of antisocial elements are to be updated, and preventive action taken wherever necessary. Special police arrangements, barricading and floodlight provisions have been ordered at crowd-prone locations such as railway and bus stations, markets, multiplexes, parks and river ghats.

Keeping in mind the controversy over posters, the DGP said, morning poster-checking teams should be deployed around all religious places in districts to conduct intensive inspections.

All CCTV cameras installed in the district should be listed police station-wise, and their functionality should be verified, he said, adding that drone surveillance must be conducted at important hotspots and sensitive locations.

For Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja and other festivals, Krishna directed that proper barricading and deployment of divers, water police and flood-relief PAC teams be ensured at ghats and riverside areas.

During idol immersion processions, police personnel will be deployed along the routes, with gazetted officers supervising briefing and debriefing sessions. Rooftop duties will be assigned at strategic points to maintain oversight, and no procession will be allowed without adequate police arrangements.

No procession or religious parade should be permitted without adequate and organized police arrangements, he added.

The DGP also directed that no unauthorised storage or sale of explosive materials be allowed and that only licensed sellers operate from approved, non-residential areas with proper fire safety measures. Fire department personnel are to remain alert round-the-clock, he said.

Joint teams of police, fire, and revenue officials will conduct surprise inspections of firecracker manufacturing and storage sites. He also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms closely, counter fake or misleading posts promptly, and take legal action against offenders.

He further emphasised the need for efficient communication through control rooms operating 24x7, deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and coordination with intelligence units for preventive action based on credible inputs. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ