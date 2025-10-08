UP DGP orders strengthening of anti-human trafficking police stations

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday directed all senior police officials across the state to strengthen the functioning of anti-human trafficking (AHT) police stations and ensure swift and effective investigation and rescue operations in cases of human trafficking and missing children.

In directives issued to all zonal additional directors general of police, police commissioners, range inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, the DGP outlined key instructions for ensuring that AHT police stations are fully equipped and operate exclusively for their designated purpose.

Describing human trafficking as a "global organised crime", the DGP noted that under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, any act involving exploitation through threats, coercion, deceit or inducement, including recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons, constitutes trafficking.

He said trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced labour, illegal adoption, begging, organ trade or drug smuggling violates the fundamental human rights of women and children, according to an official statement.

"An Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has been established in every district, which has now been upgraded to a full-fledged police station with vehicles, computers, cameras, wireless sets and other essential infrastructure," the DGP said.

Citing Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, DGP Krishna directed that each AHT police station must have at least one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables and two constables, with additional manpower depending on case load. Officers posted in AHT stations should not be diverted to law and order or routine patrolling duties, he said.

He also instructed that resources of the AHT stations must not be used for any purpose other than trafficking-related cases, according to the statement.

DGP Krishna ordered that all complaints of human trafficking received at AHT police stations should be promptly registered as First Information Reports (FIRs) without delay, followed by immediate investigation and search or rescue operations.

"If a trafficking-related complaint is received at a local police station, the FIR should be registered there and a copy provided to the complainant. The case must then be transferred to the district AHT police station within 24 hours, with due intimation to the complainant," he said.

"Cases of missing persons registered at local police stations that later reveal evidence of trafficking must also be transferred to the AHT station under orders from the district police chief or commissioner," he directed.

The state police chief also directed that victims of human trafficking be provided proper rehabilitation, medical treatment, counselling, free legal aid, shelter and compensation in coordination with relevant departments.

He asked the AHT station officers to maintain close coordination with the departments of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Labour, Child Welfare Committees, One Stop Centres, Childline and District Child Protection Units.

Legal advice should be sought from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) or the district public prosecutor when necessary.

He added that 199 counsellors have been appointed across districts under the Mission Vatsalya scheme -- 70 in District Child Protection Units, 59 in Childline centres and 70 in One Stop Centres -- to assist in such cases. The Women and Child Safety Organisation (WCSO) headquarters will update and circulate the list of counsellors every three months.

The DGP said that commissioners and district police chiefs must review AHT-related cases and rescue operations during monthly crime meetings. All investigations and rescue operations should be prioritised and supervised monthly by nodal officers or additional superintendents of police.

"If a trafficking case remains unsolved for over six months, a detailed quarterly review of investigation and rescue efforts must be conducted," he added.

The DGP also called for periodic workshops to raise public awareness about trafficking laws and to enhance the capacity of AHT staff, according to the statement.

He warned that any negligence in conducting searches or rescue operations would invite strict accountability for both the local police station that transferred the case and the AHT officers concerned, it added. PTI KIS KSS KSS