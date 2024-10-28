UP DGP orders tight security, social media monitoring for Diwali, heightened vigilance in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has instructed senior police officials to implement comprehensive security measures across the state for the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festivals with heightened vigilance. particularly in Ayodhya.

According to a state government spokesperson, Ayodhya is set to host its eighth Deepotsav celebration, aiming to light 28 lakh earthen lamps along the banks of the Saryu river in an attempt to set a world record.

A special lamp-lighting ceremony at the Ram temple is also planned in Ayodhya.

Kumar, the director general of police (DGP), has directed officials to strictly monitor all social media platforms and emphasised swift action against any misleading posts.

"Any misinformation must be immediately refuted and those responsible will face strict action," he said, according to an official statement.

In a video conference with the additional directors general, commissioners, inspectors general, and superintendents of police, the DGP underscored the need for tight security, particularly around Ayodhya.

"Maintain a close watch on all dharamshalas, hotels, dhabas, and lodges in the area," the UP police chief directed, adding that thorough checks of suspicious individuals and locations must be ensured.

Security arrangements will include round-the-clock police picketing at important sites along with traffic management measures to ensure smooth movement with designated parking spots identified along key routes.

Patrolling on the Saryu river has also been mandated.

"All explosive material and firecracker vendors' licenses must be updated at the police station level with surprise inspections of manufacturing sites by sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers and fire department officials," the DGP added.

Kumar stressed that firecrackers should be stored and sold far from populated areas with sufficient firefighting equipment in place. He also emphasised that no new customs or practices should be permitted and lists of anti-social elements should be updated for special monitoring.

Kumar instructed senior police officers to conduct intensive patrols with maximum police and PAC forces, urging them to resolve disputes on the spot and establish a rapid response team equipped with riot control gear in each district. PTI AR KIS KIS NSD NSD