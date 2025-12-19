UP DGP seeks explanation from Bahraich SP over guard of honour to preacher

Bahraich/Lucknow (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has sought an explanation from the Bahraich Superintendent of Police over a guard of honour accorded to a preacher at the Police Lines.

In November, a Bhagwat Katha was organised at the Police Lines in Bahraich during the training of police personnel, to which Pundarik Goswami, a preacher from Vrindavan, was invited.

During the programme, he was given a guard of honour in the presence of the Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh Police stated in a post on X in Hindi that the police parade ground had been used unauthorisedly for a programme in the Bahraich district.

"The use of the police parade ground is permitted only for police training, discipline and official ceremonies as per prescribed standards," the post said.

"In view of the violation of the prescribed standards, an explanation has been sought from the concerned Superintendent of Police," it added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the incident and shared the video on X.

In a post in Hindi, Yadav said, "When the entire police force is busy saluting, the criminals of the state will be having a field day. In Uttar Pradesh, the police are not only failing at their job, but are also wasting their limited resources elsewhere." "Instead of curbing the rampant crime and mafia rule flourishing under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh, they are engaging in this charade of saluting. Is there anyone who will take notice of this incident, or are they all too busy participating in the parade?" he asked.

Lok Sabha MP from Nagina Chandra Shekhar Aazad also criticised the incident in a post on X, calling it "not merely an administrative error, but a blatant attack on the Constitution".

"A guard of honour is a symbol of the state's sovereign power. This honour is bestowed in the name of the Constitution, the nation and its martyrs, not to elevate the status of a preacher, baba or religious leader," Aazad said.

He alleged that the incident showed the Uttar Pradesh administration was no longer accountable to the Constitution but was instead bowing to religious authority.

"This points to a dangerous trend where the state is gradually abandoning its constitutional character," he said.

Raising questions, Aazad asked, "Who is Pundarik Goswami? What constitutional office does he hold? Under what law or protocol was he given a guard of honour? Is religious identity now the new government protocol in Uttar Pradesh?" Meanwhile, the Bahraich police stated in a press release that yoga, meditation, and motivational talks are organised during police training to strengthen the mental health and morale of personnel.

In this context, Pundarik Goswami was invited to deliver a motivational speech, which proved inspiring for the trainee police personnel, the statement said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG