UP DGP stresses rule of law, citizen-centric policing on Republic Day

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Monday unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at his residence-cum-camp office on Tilak Marg and at the police headquarters, stressing the importance of rule of law and citizen-centric policing.

Extending his greetings to every member of the Uttar Pradesh Police family, the DGP paid tributes to the nation's martyrs and remembered the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Police is working with professionalism, promptness and a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, making good governance a part of daily policing behaviour, Krishna said.

Stressing the importance of citizen-centric service, the officer said that grievance redressal, clarity of procedures and time-bound disposal of cases are directly linked to citizens' dignity and trust.

On women's safety, Krishna said the Mission Shakti mechanism is being continuously strengthened by developing Mission Shakti Kendras as ground-level support systems.

On cyber security, the DGP said trained cyber helpdesks are being strengthened at the district and unit levels to ensure quick guidance for the victims.

The establishment of 18 forensic laboratories and the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Lucknow has expanded the scientific investigation network and strengthened training and research, he said.

The officer informed that 18 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have been awarded Gallantry Medals by the government of India on this year’s Republic Day, four have received the President's Distinguished Service Medal, while 68 got the Meritorious Service Medal.

Besides, 47 police personnel were given the Excellent Service Insignia, 198 the Meritorious Service Insignia and 470 the DGP's Commendation Disc.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also awarded gallantry medals to 10 police personnel, besides presenting commendation certificates to 25 others. PTI ABN ARI