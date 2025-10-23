UP DGP suspends 11 cops for taking bribes from vehicle drivers

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday ordered strict and immediate action after videos surfaced on social media showing some police personnel allegedly accepting bribes from vehicle drivers in different districts.

Following a preliminary inquiry, 11 police personnel from Chitrakoot, Banda and Kaushambi districts have been suspended, officials said.

According to a police statement, those suspended include one inspector, one woman sub-inspector, four sub-inspectors and five constables.

In Chitrakoot, the suspended officials include three station house officers — of Bharatkoop, Pahari and Rajapur police stations — along with one inspector, two sub-inspectors (including a woman officer) and three constables.

In Banda, the station house officer of Badausa (sub-inspector rank) and one constable have been suspended, while in Kaushambi, the station house officer of Mahewaghat (sub-inspector rank) and one constable have been placed under suspension. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ