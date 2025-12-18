UP: Dhaba in Ghazipur sealed after video surfaces showing dead rat in curd

Ghazipur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A roadside eatery located along the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway here was sealed on Thursday after health officials found unhygienic conditions during an inspection.

The inspection was prompted by a video that surfaced on social media purportedly showing a dead rat in curd served at the establishment, officials said.

According to officials, a man from Muhammadabad tehsil had eaten at Samrat Dhaba opposite Rahi Hotel and claimed to have found a dead rat in the curd served to him.

He recorded a video of the incident, which later surfaced on social media.

After the video surfaced, Joint Director (Food Safety) R K Pandey visited the dhaba with his team for an inspection and found unsanitary conditions in the kitchen and improper storage of food items.

The establishment was subsequently sealed and a ban imposed on the preparation and sale of food there until further orders, Pandey said.

Inspector Mahendra Singh of the Ghazipur Kotwali police station confirmed the inspection but said no formal complaint in connection with the incident had been received by the police so far. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ