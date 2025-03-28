UP: Dispute over serving tea leads to altercation between Hapur BJP MLA, Panchayat ADO

Hapur, Mar 28 (PTI) A dispute over serving tea at a government press conference led to a heated exchange here on Friday between Hapur BJP MLA Vijaypal Aadhati and a Panchayat assistant development officer (ADO), who was transferred, officials said.

The altercation began after ADO Bishan Saxena allegedly refused to arrange tea, prompting the District Magistrate (DM) to transfer him to Garhmukteshwar. However, the MLA has demanded stricter action.

The press conference, organized to mark eight years of the state government, had concluded when Block Development Officer (BDO) Shruti Singh invited the MLA for tea before leaving. As tea was delayed, Aadhati requested it to be served quickly, citing another official engagement.

When BDO Singh asked Saxena about the delay, he allegedly reacted angrily, saying, "I've already served tea once. Should I be serving tea all day?" This led to a heated argument, with Aadhati also alleging that Saxena used offensive language against the Prime Minister and chief minister.

Following the incident, the DM ordered Saxena’s transfer from Hapur to Garh block. However, MLA Aadhati said, "This is not enough. I will take this matter to the Chief Minister. Both the BDO and ADO must face strict action." Defending himself, Saxena said, "I am older than the MLA and hold an official position. I am not a peon to arrange tea. We had already served tea once, but they kept demanding it again. Moreover, the MLA also spoke to me in a harsh tone." PTI COR KIS OZ OZ