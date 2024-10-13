UP: District Congress chief booked for Rs 5 lakh extortion bid

Sambhal (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against a district president of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly demanding an extortion of Rs 5 lakh from a man, police said on Sunday.

Deshraj Singh lodged a police complaint accusing Sambhal district Congress chief Vijay Sharma and others of demanding Rs 5 lakh from him for carrying out construction work in his plot at Mohammadpur Tanda village, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

As per the complaint, the accused went to Singh's plot and told him that construction work cannot be carried out unless he paid Rs 5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Vijay Sharma, Subhash Sharma and Sudhish Sharma under Sections 308(5) (extortion by putting someone in fear of death) and 351(3) (guilty of causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Vishnoi said.

Vijay Sharma was earlier booked for threatening people, he added.

Sharma could not be reached when PTI tried to contact him for his comments. PTI COR ABN ARI