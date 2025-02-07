UP district police void criminal record of elderly history-sheeters

Hardoi (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Police here on Thursday ordered the closure of history-sheets of criminals aged 70 or above to help them turn a new leaf in life.

The initiative comes under Operation Kavach, a district-wide drive aimed at verifying and addressing the status of history-sheeters, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, who issued the order, said.

According to a statement, a total of 2,200 history-sheeters in the district were scrutinised with physical verification. The findings revealed that 123 of these individuals were 70 years or older, 24 were above 80, and two were even over 90.

There also were several who had not committed any crimes in the past 10, 20, or even 30 years.

The SP called these ex-criminals to the office and announced the closure of their history-sheets. He assured them that from now on, they would no longer be required to attend the police station for regular attendance.

At the meeting, these people also pledged to never commit any crimes in the future.

"This is not just an effort to reduce crime, but also a step toward reform and restoring dignity to those who have long been labelled as history-sheeters," the SP said.

"This is a humanitarian initiative that also fosters trust between the community and law enforcement, and encourages positive change," the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN