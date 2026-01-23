UP Diwas 2026, based on theme 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit UP', to begin on Saturday

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) The three-day-long Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026, based on the theme 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' will begin on Saturday at the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal premises in Lucknow.

The programme will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that the event should not remain just a government programme, but should become a public festival, ensuring participation of every citizen of the state and showcasing not only the state's cultural diversity and vibrant spirit, but also its development journey.

This year, the main attraction of Uttar Pradesh Diwas will be the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme announced by Chief Minister Adityanath.

Under the ODOC scheme, one traditional and famous dish from each district of the state has been selected.

In this special event, all ODOC dishes from across the state will be made available at a single venue. This initiative will not only showcase the diversity of Uttar Pradesh's cuisine but will also strengthen local cultural identity. It will serve as a means to make the taste of UP a symbol of the state's identity, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

Along with this, products made by artisans under the 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) scheme will be exhibited and sold on the occasion of UP Diwas.

In addition, GI tag products will also be displayed in the format of a trade show.

The 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2025-26' will be conferred during the Uttar Pradesh Diwas ceremony. This year, five eminent personalities who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in the fields of education, literature, agriculture, women empowerment and space science will be honoured.

Districts performing remarkably under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' will also be awarded.

On this occasion, the chief minister will formally launch the ODOC scheme and inaugurate the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone Scheme.

Cultural performances based on folk, classical and contemporary art forms will be also be organised.