UP: DJ-fitted tractor trolley comes in contact with power line, two killed

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two persons were electrocuted to death and three others injured after a DJ system mounted on a tractor-trolley came in contact with an overhead power line here, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the incident took place in Kundaliya village on Tuesday night when the driver was taking the vehicle to his home.
Driver Sukhbir (30) and another person identified as Jasvir (16) were thrown off by the electric shock and came under the tractor's wheels, resulting in their deaths on the spot, he said.
Three others sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he added.
He said villagers had collected donations to bring Ganga water from Kachla in Budaun district for a religious offering at a Patna temple. A tractor-trolley was hired for the purpose and a DJ system was installed on it for the 'kanwar yatra'.