UP: DJ killed in celebratory firing during wedding procession

Gorakhpur(UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A DJ operator was killed in alleged celebratory firing during a wedding procession here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Gagaha area, around 100 metres before the procession reached Guru Kripa Marriage Hall near Baba Baleshwar Nath temple.

The deceased was identified as Chhotu (18), a resident of Gaushala village under the Gola police station limits. He was operating the DJ system as the groom's procession moved towards the venue.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the 'baraat' of Shubhransh was heading to the marriage hall when the incident took place. As revellers danced to loud music, a youth accompanying the procession allegedly began firing a pistol in the air in celebration.

Witnesses said three shots were fired in quick succession. While two bullets went into the air, the third struck Chhotu in the head, causing him to collapse on the spot.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, several members of the procession left the venue. However, the wedding rituals were completed later.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem and detained some individuals for questioning.

SP (South) Dinesh Puri confirmed that the death was caused by celebratory firing and said those who were part of the wedding procession are being questioned. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to identify the accused who opened fire, he added. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL