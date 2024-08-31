UP doctor accused of inappropriately touching woman gets clean chit after preliminary probe

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A dermatologist at a private nursing home accused of inappropriately touching a woman patient in this Uttar Pradesh district was given a clean chit after police analysed CCTV camera footage and conducted a preliminary investigation.

A video of the woman alleging that the dermatologist touched her inappropriately while examining her had become widely circulated on social media.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said on Saturday that the woman accused the doctor of inappropriately touching her on the pretext of examining her.

An immediate investigation was conducted and CCTV camera footage showed that the doctor examined the woman patient from outside the cabin.

The dermatologist said the patient came on Tuesday with a skin problem and was examined by a woman employee in the cabin. During this time, the woman's husband was also present.

The doctor said he inspected the woman with a magnifying lens from outside the cabin.

After the examination, the woman took the medicine and left. She came back after half an hour and created a ruckus in the nursing home, alleging that the dermatologist had inappropriately touched her.

Meena, the police superintendent, said a meeting was held with District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh and the nursing home owners and instructions were issued to keep the CCTV cameras installed on the premises operational.

A team has been formed to inspect the nursing home from time to time, he added.