UP: Doctor accused of using brother-in-law's degree to work at college, resigns and absconds

Lalitpur (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A doctor who allegedly secured a job at Lalitpur Medical College using a medical degree in his brother-in-law's name has resigned and gone missing after a complaint by his sister, officials said on Thursday.

College principal Dr Mayank Shukla said a complaint was submitted on Wednesday by Dr Sonali Singh, currently based in the US, alleging that her brother — identified as Abhinav Singh of Talabpura — had been working at the college as a cardiologist using the degree of her husband, Rajiv Gupta.

Shukla said Abhinav Singh had joined the institute in 2022 under the National Health Mission. Following the complaint, he submitted a brief resignation claiming his mother had died, and has since disappeared.

Preliminary findings suggest that in 2013, he allegedly manipulated documents by placing his own photograph on Gupta's credentials.

Officials also received information that he had earlier completed B.Tech from IIT Roorkee, was selected for the IRS, and later absconded before surfacing in Lalitpur.

The college administration said an FIR will be lodged, and recovery of salary and other payments made to him will be initiated.

The National Health Mission, district administration and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) have been informed.

CMO Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed that the case involves allegedly securing employment using forged documents and a substituted photograph.

The accused doctor remains untraceable as of Thursday evening, while a detailed inquiry is underway.