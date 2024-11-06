UP doctor arrested for alleged negligence leading to child's death after injection

Ballia (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A doctor was arrested here on Wednesday over the death of a 12-year-old boy after being administered an injection to treat a cold, police said.

Advertisment

Dr Feroz was arrested from the Maniar area and charged with culpable homicide based on a complaint filed by the boy's mother, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said.

According to the complaint, the woman took her son Anil Rawat, who had a cold, to the doctor in the Maniar Sadar Bazaar area on Tuesday evening for treatment.

Veer said Dr Feroz administered Rawat an injection, after which the boy began foaming in the mouth and his complexion turned pale.

Advertisment

The mother then rushed her son to the Maniar government hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police officer said.

Police registered a case against the doctor under Section 105 of the BNS (causing death due to negligence) and Section 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, Veer said.

"On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Dr Feroz near Maniar Power House. During the investigation, they recovered a syringe with a needle and an empty vial of Monocef 500 mg based on his statement," he said.

Advertisment

The doctor has been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT