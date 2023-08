Sambhal (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A doctor was booked on Wednesday for allegedly manhandling a lawyer here, police said.

An FIR has been registered against Dr Chaman Prakash of the district hospital on a complaint by lawyer Awadhesh Prasad. The lawyer has alleged that the doctor abused and manhandled him, police said.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. Police is investigating the matter, they said. PTI COR ABN SKY